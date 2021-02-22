Kuami Eugene truly disrespected me - Guru explains motive behind 'Who born dog' diss song

Guru and Kwame Eugene have not had the best of relationships in recent times

Source: Hot FM, Contributor

Celebrated hiplife artist, Guru has explained why he released a diss song for VGMA’s Artiste Of the Year winner and Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene.

Guru, on Friday, took his beef with Kuami Eugene to a whole new level after he released a song titled 'Who born dog'.



Ever since its release, many entertainment pundits and some showbiz personalities have questioned the relevance of the song.



According to them, Per Guru’s high status in the music industry, it was unnecessary for him to have produced such a song for an artist like Kuami Eugene.

But explaining the motive behind the song on Nhyira FM monitored by Hotfmghana.com, Guru indicated that:



“Imagine the level I have gotten to with Richie in the music scene and we sitting on TV (UTV) solving our differences, then after the interview, someone sends you a video and in the video, you see the same artist who made that loose comment teasing us. The same artist his manager was speaking for goes live and mocking us….So I asked myself whether it was a planned thing… Initially, I announced that I was going to release the song on Monday…but on Monday I was expecting them to come out and debunk the act so I couldn't release it," Guru said.



Fumed Guru continued by saying,” But Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, I never heard anything from them so on Friday I decided to drop the song …people say he is a small boy, so because he is a small boy I should allow him to disrespect me…I respected Kuami Eugene by sending him a first letter so I was also expecting him to reciprocate my gesture but he rather disrespected me”.

Source: Hot FM, Contributor