Kuami Eugene used to work as a producer in my studio – Jey Luchy reveals ties with Rockstar

Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian rapper, Jey Luchy has disclosed that award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene once worked in his studios as a producer.

According to him, the studio which was situated at Tabora around Lapaz was called De Ark Studios and was a home base for all fast-rising talents who needed support to rise.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive with Doctar Cann, Jey Luchy speaking on artists he had helped with his studio initiative said, “I had Gunshot as an artiste I supported and Kuami Eugene was the producer at my studio in Tabora. Eugene was part of my camp and as I was helping two other artistes, he was working as a producer”.



The artiste shared that it was directly from his camp that Kuami Eugene left for the MTN Hitmaker reality show and made a name for himself.



Jey Luchy who started pursuing music professionally two (2) years ago disclosed that regardless of having that ever cordial relationship with Kuami Eugene, he was not ready to work with him just yet.

“Kuami Eugene still comes around but I have not featured him on any of my songs just yet and I am not asking him to do so now. I want to come up on my own first,” he noted.



He furthered that with Kuami Eugene currently working with a record label, he would only do the right thing and pass through the right channels if he wants a feature.



“I don’t want to interfere in his work,” he disclosed.