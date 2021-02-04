Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art partners EU Delegation to Ghana for Art Exhibition

Image credit: Ian Kwakye Supernova, digital painting, 20×30 inches, 2021

Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art has partnered with the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana on an art exhibition.

Dubbed ‘In Diulogue,’ it will be held at Alliance Francaise in Accra from Thursday, February 4, 2021 to Wednesday, February 17, 2021.



The exhibition is curated by Esse Dabla-Attikpo, and will display works by 12 young contemporary artists from Ghana and Europe.



The exhibition is free and open to all but on appointment basis only.



Six (6) Ghanaian artists – Andrews Torsu, Ian Kwakye, Lesley Semackor, Negyem Adonoo, Simon Bowman and Theresah Ankomah, have been selected to create and showcase works for the exhibition.

These talents have each received an artist’s grant that will allow them to create one-of-a-kind pieces that will be unveiled to the public during the exhibition. The paintings, installations, photographs and digital paintings created will not only shed light on one or several aspects of the work of the European Union in Ghana, but also aim at generating conversations around new and innovative ways to collaborate.



The physical exhibition will be accompanied by a series of virtual content shared across the Kuenyehia Trust’s social media platforms. These include interviews of the participating artists, walkthrough video and curator’s video statement.



The topic of COVID-19 and how it has impacted the art sector will be discussed on Thursday 18th February 2021 at 6.00 pm prompt in an online panel discussion moderated by Media and Communications Specialist, Marian Touré. titled ‘African Artists and Spaces in the midst of a global pandemic.’



The dialogue will draw on industry stakeholders including Joseph Awuah-Darko, Founder, Noldor Art Residency, William Senyo, Director, Impact Hub Accra and Tjasa Rener, Artist and Founder of the Open House Studio. They will exchange on the emergence of spaces—physical or virtual—that allow artists to remain active especially in the difficult context of the COVID-19 pandemic.