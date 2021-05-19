Kufuor, Mahama endorse Chelsea Tayui’s fight against stigma of autism

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor with beauty queen Chelsea Tayui

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

The two former presidents of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama have joined the young Ghanaian beauty queen, Chelsea Tayui, to initiate the fight against the stigma of autism.

According to the reigning Miss Universe Ghana queen, the initiative, called the ‘Leading Voices for the Voiceless' is a platform to campaign and create autism awareness as well as eradicating the stigma that people with autism go through in their locality.



Championing this advocacy, the queen earned two envious endorsements from the two past presidents. The duo will use their influential personalities to create awareness to eradicate this stigma.



Chelsea who was elated by these collaborations said, "I’m beyond thrilled and excited to announce my collaboration with the former president of Ghana H.E John Agyekum Kufuor on my brand new advocacy initiative called “Leading Voices For The Voiceless. Thank you for hosting me in your home today! Together, we will eradicate the stigma of autism.”



In another meeting with John Dramani Mahama, she expressed that, “progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. I am beyond grateful to announce the newest addition, Former President of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama to my advocacy and awareness campaign for autism, leading voices for the voiceless.”

Miss Universe-Ghana recently launched the Autism Awareness campaign to eradicate the stigma people living with autism go through.







