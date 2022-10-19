2
Menu
Entertainment

Kufuor, Nana Addo, diplomats used to dine at my complex - Citizen Kofi rules out 'failure'

Citizen Kofi Office 3.jfif Owner of Citizen Kofi, Dr Amoah

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kofi Amoah, the CEO of Citizen Kofi, a one-time vibrant entertainment center and office complex located in Osu, has disclosed that his investment served its purpose.

This comes in after a Twitter user asked if he failed to properly manage the entertainment hub that was a household name back in the day.

Referring to the giant building that still stands tall as a mere pub, the Twitter user @yasmenah_GH wrote: "Today where is the citizen Kofi pub, what happened to it? did u fail at managing it??"

Dr Amoah who is active on the social networking platform gave a breakdown of all the dignitaries and diplomats that used to dine at Citizen Kofi adding that he cashed out on his investment and never failed.

According to the Ghanaian businessman, then-president, John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as Nana Akufo-Addo, diplomats, and many others made Citizen Kofi their preferred destination when it came to relaxation and holding conferences.

He was quick to school the user who referred to his entertainment hub as a pub adding that he "made money and moved on".

"Hahahaa… FYI it wasn’t a pub but an acclaimed 7-storey complex of fun, food, drinks, music. NPP Prez Kufuor n Akufo Addo dined there, attended events there, sometimes with family. We proudly hosted thousands of Ghanaians, tourists, diplomats. We made money n moved on JEALOUS?" he quizzed.

Check out the tweets below:





Watch our latest programmes below:





OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer