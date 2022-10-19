Kufuor, Nana Addo, diplomats used to dine at my complex - Citizen Kofi rules out 'failure'

Owner of Citizen Kofi, Dr Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah, the CEO of Citizen Kofi, a one-time vibrant entertainment center and office complex located in Osu, has disclosed that his investment served its purpose.

This comes in after a Twitter user asked if he failed to properly manage the entertainment hub that was a household name back in the day.



Referring to the giant building that still stands tall as a mere pub, the Twitter user @yasmenah_GH wrote: "Today where is the citizen Kofi pub, what happened to it? did u fail at managing it??"



Dr Amoah who is active on the social networking platform gave a breakdown of all the dignitaries and diplomats that used to dine at Citizen Kofi adding that he cashed out on his investment and never failed.



According to the Ghanaian businessman, then-president, John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as Nana Akufo-Addo, diplomats, and many others made Citizen Kofi their preferred destination when it came to relaxation and holding conferences.



He was quick to school the user who referred to his entertainment hub as a pub adding that he "made money and moved on".

"Hahahaa… FYI it wasn’t a pub but an acclaimed 7-storey complex of fun, food, drinks, music. NPP Prez Kufuor n Akufo Addo dined there, attended events there, sometimes with family. We proudly hosted thousands of Ghanaians, tourists, diplomats. We made money n moved on JEALOUS?" he quizzed.



Check out the tweets below:









CitizenKofiEntertainment



⁦FYI ⁦@yasmenah_GH⁩ It doesn’t hurt to reminisce on what evokes beauty n joy



We need to govern the country well so the entrepreneurs among us can dream big n excite our imaginations to sour n create even bigger n better things



JEALOUSY KILLS pic.twitter.com/CC64qUu3JU — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) October 19, 2022









OPD/BB