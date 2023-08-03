Kumasi Amphitheatre construction delayed; industry players, journalists express concerns

Deputy Creative Arts minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey

There are concerns about the delay in completing the Kumasi Amphitheatre three months after the sod-cutting ceremony.

Some media journalists and industry players have questioned why the amphitheater has not been finished despite promises to complete it by the end of July.



In April 2023, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, initiated the construction of a new amphitheater in Kumasi.



The amphitheater, which has a capacity of one thousand seats, is located at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi and was expected to be completed by July 2023.



During the event, Mr. Okraku Mantey emphasized that the Amphitheatre should be ready by the end of July and urged the media to take note.



However, as of August 3rd, 2023, the building is still in its foundation stages, and the workers at the site are unsure of the completion date.



Entertainment pundit, Ebenezer Donkor, expressed his concern about the slow pace of work and the upcoming planned projects in an interview with Joy FM.

“The first one that they promised has not even taken any shape, so what is the guarantee that we are going to have those 5 in the year and that by 2024 we should have all the 16 regions having amphitheaters?”



Mr Ray, a journalist with Ash Fm based in Kumasi, also expressed his disappointment with the project and accused Mark Okraku Mantey of deceiving the people of Asanteman.



Similarly, entertainment blogger KBNkansah lamented the slow pace of work during a visit to the construction site on his YouTube channel.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture is yet to comment on this development.



