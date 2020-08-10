Entertainment

Kumasi is the hub of Ghana’s movie industry – Adjorlolo concedes

Veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo

Ace Ghanaian actor and film producer, Kofi Adjorlolo has confidently set the records straight on the long debate between the two great movie cities in the country saying Kumasi is the finest.

Speaking in an interview with Hammer Nti on Pure FM in Kumasi, Kofi Adjorlolo categorically stated, “whether you like it or not, Kumasi will always be the hub. Kumasi will remain the hub as far as film making is concerned in Ghana”.



According to him, he takes working in Kumasi as an opportunity to meet great people.

There has been a long heated debate between people in the two cities of Accra and Kumasi over which city is the greatest in the production of movies.



While people think the movie industry in Accra is the best because film making originated there, others are also of the view that the Kumawood movie industry saved the country from the hands of Nigerians and became more relevant before its collapse.

