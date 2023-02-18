Kumawood actor Frank Naro reports Big Akwes to police over slap

Kumawood actor, Frank Naro

Popular Kumawood actor, Frank Naro has officially filed a police report against his colleague actor Big Akwes after he slapped him and threatened to beat him mercilessly.

There has been a misunderstanding and social media fight between Big Akwes and Frank Naro over what is yet to be made public.



Big Akwes accused Frank Naro of using ‘JuJu’ to destroy some Kumawood actors after Frank Naro organized a party for some actors, producers, and directors.



In a viral video, Big Akwes slaps Frank Naro during the Actors Val’s Day gala match when the actor attempts to shake hands with him.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM's drive time show, hosted by Papa Kay and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Frank Naro revealed that “Big Akwes has threatened to attack me anytime he meets me, so I have no option but to report the case to the police."

According to Frank Naro, “I didn’t know my senior Big Akwes has taken the whole issue personally because initially, I thought it was part of his social media gimmicks to trend”



“I don’t take social media insults personally because it is part of the game, so far as you are a public figure, you should prepare for social media insults,” Frank Naro said.



“Now the issue has gone from social media insults to personal attacks. Since I don’t know what Big Akwes has planned against me, I have to involve the police for my safety,” he added.



“I have been through a lot since I organized the party for my colleagues, but God knows I did everything with a good heart”, he stressed.