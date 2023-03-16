0
Menu
Entertainment

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Poku loses father, funeral slated for April 15

Kumawood Comic Actor, Kwadwo Poku.png Kumawood comic actor, Kwadwo Poku

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: Gilbert Yeboah, Contributor

Kumawood comic actor, Kwadwo Poku popularly known in the showbiz arena as Mahala uncontrollably fell in tears as his father Mr. Joseph Addai passed on some months ago after a shot illness at age 75 while on admission.

He announced it in an interview with De Godson tv and monitored by SeanCityGh.net

On behalf of the family, the Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Poku Mahala has extended an invitation to all practitioners in the movie industry to mourn and give his late father last respect, a befitting burial and funeral ceremony.

His late father will be laid in state from 5:30 to 9:00am on Saturday, April 15 for viewing at Atonsu-Kyerepatere and will be followed by pre-burial service which will begin at 9:30am and to the Atonsu-Kyerepatere cemetery for his interment.

Poku Mahala has featured in a lot of Kumawood movies with the likes of Kwadwo Nkansah, Berima Bediide, Akyere Bruwaa et al.

Source: Gilbert Yeboah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media