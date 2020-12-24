Kumawood actor Oteele endorses the Bright Addae Foundation

Oteele with founder of the foundation

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

The Bright Addae Foundation, a charity and nonprofit organisation based in Ghana has been endorsed by award-winning Kumawood actor Stephen Yaw Mawunyo known in the showbiz circle as Oteele.

Oteele who met the founder Bright Addae at the premises of UTV couldn't hide his joy as he hailed the founder.



"Thank you for this great initiative to support the needy, widows in the society. May God bless you and to you, Dickson Boadi, all I have to say is that your efforts will never be in vain. Keep pushing the vision for there is a brighter way for you".



The founder of the Bright Addae Foundation, former U-20 world cup winner Bright Addae on his part expressed his overwhelming gratitude to the actor for showing love and support to the foundation for their efforts.



"Oteele, I like and love your style of acting. We first met in Kumasi when we played against the Kumawood starts and you became someone I respect so much from that day. I will also urge you to continue with the good works," Bright Addae added.

The Administrative Manager/ Operations Manager Of the Bright Addae Foundation also on his part thanked Ghanaians for their unflinching support to the foundation and also pledged to do more for the needy in the country and beyond.



He furthermore thanked the Afro-Arab Group of Companies headed by Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Dr Kwame Kyei Peprah of KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited, Serena Camela Of Study Automotive Consultancy In Italy, Mubarak Wakaso among others for supporting the laudable initiative by the Foundation.



Oteele in his final words endorsed customized gloves branded in the name of the foundation and urged Ghanaian clubs to purchase so that the foundation can generate more revenue to support its daily activities.

