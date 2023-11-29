Kumawood collapsed because I wasn't given roles - Agya Koo

Veteran actor and political activist, Agya Koo

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo believes the downfall of the Kumawood movie industry is because he was left out of roles during a crucial period.

Speaking on Ezra FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, he claimed that his exclusion had a significant impact on the industry because he was the most marketable actor, despite others blaming the rise of CDs for its collapse.



“Though I was not the only one acting at the time, anm y time people wanted to watch Ghanaian movies, they mentioned the name Agya Koo. Why didn’t they ask for someone else’s name?” he stated.



Agya Koo fondly recalled the vibrant days of Kumawood, where his name was synonymous with Ghanaian cinema, especially among Ghanaians abroad, notably in the USA.



He argued that his unmatched marketability and influence were evident when people inquired about Ghanaian movies, often asking if he was part of the cast.



Recently, Agya Koo showed support for Kennedy Agyapong's presidential bid through a new song released before the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential elections. Despite the loss, Agya Koo remains a vocal supporter of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



ID/OGB



