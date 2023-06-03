Kumchacha blasts people trolling Bishop Agyinasare over Nogokpo comment

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare in a photo collage with Kumchacha

Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, has expressed displeasure over how netizens reacted after Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare apologized for indicating that Nogokpo is a demonic headquarters during one of his sermons.

These utterances were made during a sermon when he recounted an incident that involved spiritual attacks in the Volta Region



In an interview sighted by GhanaWeb on Adepa TV’s Facebook page, Kumchacha has come to the defense of Archbishop Agyin-Asare. He asserted that the bishop is a decent and unproblematic man of God who deserves some grace when he makes a mistake.



"In life no one is perfect...I have seen a lot of people insulting Archbishop Agyin-Asare online. Some are calling him a hoax, fake and questioning his calling from God."



Kumchacha defended the clergyman and expressed distaste for the heavy criticisms he is still receiving online even though he has rendered an apology. He added that the criticisms are not constructive.



"You can attack the message but not the messenger...it is either you agree or disagree. One can also say this is a man of God and he has made a grave mistake. He is human and he is not the only one who will ascend to heaven when the rapture occurs. But some people are online seriously degrading the man of God and calling him a fake prophet."

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare have come under heavy criticism following his sermon to his congregation about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.



Watch the interview below:







