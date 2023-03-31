1
Kumchacha goes hard on Sonnie Badu over preacher's tattoos

Kumchacha Roars.png Prophet Kumchacha

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Prophet Kumchacha, founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries has slammed UK-based preacher Sonnie Badu over his comment about people who eat pork.

Recall that Sonnie Badu strongly argued that pork is unclean hence people who eat it might end up inviting evil spirits.

His comment generated a debate on social media with people sharing their stances on his comments.

Though it has been weeks since Sonnie Badu made that remark, Prophet Kumchacha has revisited the topic by questioning Sonnie Badu on why he has a tattoo on his body as a preacher.

According to him, the Bible in Leviticus banned pork and tattoos and wondered why the Gospel musician and preacher had tattoos all over his body if he believes pork is not good for people to eat.

