Kumchacha shares the mystery behind his name

Prophet Kumchacha, founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries

Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchaha Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries has shared the puzzle behind his name.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “Kumchacha is a Latin word meaning powerful man of God. If a Latin man mentions the name Kumchacha then he is talking about a powerful, anointed and great man of God”.



Talking about how he came about the name, he disclosed that, some years ago he traveled to the USA for a program where God used him to heal one of the attendees of stroke.



“After the prayers the man stood and begun to run and it was after he received his healing that another man who was also present at the same meeting gave me the name Kumchaha” he revealed.

According to him, he did not even understand the meaning of the name until the man told him what he meant.



He went on to say, “I agreed to keep the name because it sounded nice and after the man told me what it meant I realized it will be the best to represent my calling”.