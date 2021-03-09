Kumerica music drill not promoting violence – Yaw Tog

Torsten Owusu Gyimah known in the music circles as Yaw Tog says the “Kumerica” music drill is not aimed at promoting violence among the youth but seeks to inspire them in their daily hustle.

Kumerica, a term derived from a mash-up of Kumasi and America gave birth to a new music sub-genre called “Asakaa” which connotes hard-hitting music largely sung in the “Twi” local dialect.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Yaw Tog who is one of the fast-rising stars of the burgeoning music drill, was elated with the progress of the genre and said they want to take it to a different level which would gain traction from the international world.



“We taking it to a different level and it is a worldwide thing, so the next generation would see how it all started.



“The Kumerica drill is like preaching about our lives and the daily hustle and it is not about promoting violence. Our drill is just like other artistes doing music but ours expresses the pain from the hustle and how we have overcome the numerous challenges to become successful and that is where we derive our joy,’’ he said.

On his career path, the 19-year-old said, “My career started three years ago with some ups and downs but we still stood strong, there were thoughts about giving up but I never gave up and went in hard and we got here”.



Additionally, Yaw Tog, a final year student of Opoku Ware Senior High School revealed that Kwesi Arthur had been his biggest inspiration in the music industry and had always admired the way he crafts his songs with his attitude was always on point.



Yaw Tog added that he would be dropping an EP at the end of March and fans should highly anticipate the seven-track list of songs with amazing features.



Meanwhile, the remix of his “Soree” hit single featuring Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur had set a new record on music streaming platform Youtube, where he attained a million views in three days, the fastest in Ghana.