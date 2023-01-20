0
Menu
Entertainment

Kumerican music did wonders for a lot of artistes - Kofi Jamar

Video Archive
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar, has disclosed that a lot of young artistes made it to the limelight during the Kumerican wave; adding that they have been able to keep the movement vibrant.

According to the 'Ekoso' hitmaker, Kumerican music is still alive and will continue to birth talented singers.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, he said: "Kumerica is doing wonders; so far it has made way for most of the artiste who wouldn't have got the chance, and it is still alive and thriving, that is why we are still here."

The rapper encouraged musicians to never stop producing songs for fans.

Kofi Jamar, who in December 2022 graced big shows, admitted that sometimes artistes get exhausted but keep it going just to entertain their cherished fans.

"We've got to keep it going. It only stops when you stop...we signed up for music so we have to endure it no matter the back-to-back performances. Regardless of how tired we feel sometimes. We get tired at times but we just have to push through. In 2023, I will be releasing bangers upon bangers," Kofi Jamar disclosed at the Freedom Wave Concert.

Watch the video below:



OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie