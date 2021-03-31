Kumi Guitar shares new song ‘Kro Kro Me’ featuring Shatta Wale

Ghanaian artiste, Kumi Guitar, has released a new song titled ‘Kro Kro Me.’

The song features dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale. The official visualiser video of the song produced by Poka Studios has also been released.



Kumi Guitar, born Nana Yaw Kumi is signed to Zylofon Music. He won ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ at the 2018 3Music Awards.



The Highlife musician has a host of songs to his credit including, 'Betweener", "Problem", "Bring into Two", "Dream".

Watch the video below:




