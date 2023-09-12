Kurl Songx teams up with Philip NeeWhang for upcoming track titled 'Be Alright'

Ghanaian musician, Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx, the artist formerly known as Kelvin, has made waves in the music community as he announced his new song with fellow musician Philip NeeWhang.

The teaser announcement which was carefully shared on social media via Philip NeeWhang’s pages has gotten fans excited over what to expect.



Though the official release date is yet to be revealed, this news has generated media buzz with great anticipation.



Kurl Songx, a household name in the Ghanaian music scene, first gained recognition when he clinched the title of winner in MTN Hitmaker season 5.



Since then, he has continued to dominate the charts with hits like 'Jennifer Lomotey 'featuring Sarkodie, 'Feeling' featuring Ebony, and 'WOW' featuring Mr. Drew.



His powerful voice and ability to create catchy tunes have earned him a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Now, Kurl Songx is joining his vocal forces with Philip NeeWhang, a rising star in the music industry known for his musical talent and dedication to creating soul-stirring melodies.



This teamwork is highly commendable as already established artist extends hands to support and work with emerging artists, and Philip NeeWhang featuring Kurl Songx on “Be Alright” is a step in the right direction.



The question on everyone's mind is whether this track will break new records and dominate the music scene. With Kurl Songx's track record of chart-topping hits and Philip NeeWhang's musical prowess, the potential is undoubtedly promising.



This collaboration could result in a musical masterpiece that leaves a lasting impact on the industry and the hearts of its listeners.



Whether the buzz surrounding this collaboration will lead to something extraordinary or turn out to be mere speculation, only time will tell. But one thing is certain: fans are eagerly waiting to find out, and the music world is buzzing with anticipation.