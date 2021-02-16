KwaMe Truuth releases much-anticipated single 'Note To Self'

Cover art for KwaMe Truuth's 'Note To Self'

Source: Music Arena Gh

KwaMe Truuth makes his presence known once again as he finally dishes out his first single this year dubbed “Note To Self”.

He sounds emotional and inspirational on this song as he delivers some succulent vocals and thought-provoking rap lines.



The Better Recognize rapper goes all out on 'Note To Self' as he seeks to motivate and give listeners an upliftment.



'Note To Self' was produced by B. Young and was mixed and mastered by Braindom.

Listen to on Audiomack link:





