Kwabena Kwabena admits unfulfilled musical dream; aims to elevate Highlife's recognition

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, songwriter, and music composer, George Kwabena Adu, widely known as Kwabena Kwabena, has opened up about his ongoing pursuit of a musical dream that remains unfulfilled.

During a recent interview on Asaase FM, Kwabena Kwabena described his vision and strategy for achieving his dream, which revolves around fostering a deeper appreciation and awareness of Highlife music.



"My dream in music not yet fulfilled, I’ll say I’m on course. I’m at a stage. But I’ll feel much more fulfilled when the whole of Ghana recognizes Highlife music as our baby. And something we must cherish, protect and be proud of," Kwabena Kwabena expressed.



According to the artiste, he observed a discrepancy between the music Ghanaians are enjoying on platforms like Apple Music and the recognition of the Highlife genre and pointed out that upon listening to Ghanaian tracks, he found that almost all of them featured a significant Highlife rhythm.



"Why is it that we are playing the rhythm yet we don’t tell the world that we are playing the Highlife," he pondered.

Reflecting on the evolution of Highlife music over the years, Kwabena Kwabena emphasized that while the genre has experienced transformations, today's musicians shouldn't hesitate to proudly identify their work as Highlife music.



He encouraged artistes to embrace the term and legacy associated with Highlife, despite the genre's evolution.



"The music would evolve, but we shouldn’t shift the name," he noted, highlighting the importance of preserving the essence and identity of Highlife in Ghana's musical landscape.



ADA/OGB