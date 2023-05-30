Kwabena Kwabena hints at remarriage and 'pension baby'

Highlife star singer-songwriter Kwabena Kwabena

Multiple award-winning singer-songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena, born George Kwabena Adu, has revealed that he wants to remarry.

He even wants another child in addition to the three – two boys and one girl – he has currently but within the context of holy matrimony.



Kwabena Kwabena spoke in an interview he granted to star Vlogger Zionfelix which aired on YouTube, Sunday, 28, 2023.



“Of course,” he emphatically answered when Zion asked if he would marry again.



“By God’s grace I can get a pension baby,” he said. “If I get my sweetheart to marry, by God’s grace.”



However, he clarified that he is “not searching," but "waiting on the Lord” knowing very well that “the right woman is out there”.

“I believe when I come across the right person, I’ll feel it,” he added, legs folded in his home-studio sofa.



According to the Afraid to Lose You hitmaker, since he was last divorced, he has “not met” his “rib yet”.



At this, Zion brought up the singer's rumoured lover, actress Ahuofe Patri.



Revealing that he missed the funeral of the funeral of Patri's mother, he said he made it to the one-week observation, however.



When Zion queried if, perhaps, Patri is his said rib, he responded with a question of his own: “How can she be my rib?”

Kwabena Kwabena was asked to describe the ideal woman after his heart. He answered by pointing to the popular Proverbs 31 passage which houses a poem about the legendary Virtuous Woman.



Kwabena Kwabena gleefully added that when he meets the one that fits the biblical poem's description, “that’s the one!”



The last time the draftsman cum Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena got married was to Abena Owusuaa in 2010. News of their divorce came to public notice in 2017.



Previously, in 2009, he had married a nurse called Esther.



It is reported that according to Esther, her marital woes, while with Kwabena Kwabena, had at their root a woman called Abena with whom her husband had become acquainted first at a political rally in 2008.