Kwabena Kwabena is not a drug addict – Hammer

Hammer of The Last Two Music Group

Contrary to a claim by rapper Kontihene that Kwabena Kwabena is a drug addict, legendary music producer Hammer says the highlife musician he knows is too focused to be a drug addict.

“I worked with him for a long time, he was the main voice behind most of my hits,” Hammer recalled. “I know him and can tell you for a fact that he is not a drug addict…”



Speaking to MzGee on 3FM’s Showbiz927, Hammer argued that “Drug addicts speak for themselves. If you are a drug addict, nobody needs to tell somebody that you are a drug addict. It will show. Drug addicts are not focused, they don’t do albums, they go months without bathing. Just look at him. He is focused.”



The Last Two Music Group boss further mentioned that the friction between Kwabena Kwabena and Kontihene might have influenced the latter’s decision to level allegations against the former – an action that has received a rebuttal from the singer. He expressed optimism the two will settle their differences.



“When people fall off, they say nasty things about each other,” Hammer asserted. “At a point in time, they were very great friends. I have a policy. When people fight, I don’t take sides because when they get together, they will alienate you. I believe they have too much history not to get back together. They are just angry with each other for whatever reason, I do not know. Taking part in the noise makes you a third person”.

A few weeks ago, Kontihene dared Kwabena Kwabena to go for a test to prove he is not a drug addict. Kwabena Kwabena in response threatened to drag Kontihene to the law court over what he termed as false claims.



Making a submission on Accra FM, Kwabena Kwabena told show host Nana Romeo that: “In 2016, I received a phone call from Kontihene, saying: ‘You’re the boss currently, so, I want to do a song with you’. Fred Nuamah is my witness. I called him to tell him this is what has happened and whether to do it or not. Fred said to continue doing what I’m doing but I sat down and my instincts, and also when I remembered something he [Kontihene] told a friend we all knew, Nana Dusei, at the time in 2006 that I cannot do a song that will become more popular than ‘Asor’, meaning he had cursed me”.



“Then, 2016, 10 years on, you call me to collaborate with you on a song and I didn’t do it. It ended there. We haven’t met anywhere since then. So, what gives you the right to sit somewhere and say that: ‘You’ve cultivated a corn farm for me to consume’ and that if you had invested in something else, it would have yielded results because looking at me, I’m sitting somewhere doing drugs’.



“Very serious allegations. You don’t do that. I didn’t want to talk. My mother has been on my case like ‘what’s going on?’ Guess what, I have news for him: that comment he made, he should get ready. I’m taking him to court. I didn’t want to talk.”

