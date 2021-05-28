Kwabena Kwabena opens up about the effect Coronavirus had on him

Contemporary Highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena

Contemporary Highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has finally opened up about how the outbreak of Covid-19 affected him and how he overcame it.

Kwabena, even before Covid-19 struck, had already gone on a hiatus from music for close to two years but according to him, the pandemic greatly affected his career and his sources of income.



“COVID-19 worried me a whole lot. My work is mostly about performances so the restrictions prevented me from doing all of that and it was really a worry,” he told Dr. Cann during an interview on the Ayekoo After-Drive show on Happy98.9FM.



Asked how he was able to fend for himself during those tough times, Kwabena disclosed that he is still into construction work, hence he was able to make a few cedis whenever he got a client needing his services.

“I’m still into construction so when any contract comes through, I can just take it and send my boys to the field,” he said.



The ‘Bue Kwan’ singer also mentioned that he was sure to put aside some savings from the income he has been generating from his music over the years, hence, that helped to keep him going.