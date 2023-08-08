Kwabena Kwabena refutes gay allegations

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian Highlife musician,' Kwabena Kwabena', has hit back at individuals tagging him as gay.

Many have speculated that the 'Adult music' crooner could be gay, owing to his sense of style and some bizarre outfits he usually rocks.



Kwabena Kwabena has got his nails polished and he usually shares pictures of himself adorned in clothes that are said to be feminine.



At this year’s VGMAs, the highlife singer was seen wearing one of such outfits that raised brows on social media.



However, responding to these critics on Asaase Radio in Accra, Kwabena Kwabena insisted that the public cannot determine his sexuality based on the kind of dress he chooses to wear.

“We are a society we need a lot of education. I think illiteracy plays a lot in our minds, especially when it comes to these things. Sexuality can’t be determined by appearance. That is basic. And who said painting nails, manicures, and pedicures is for females? Who said that, who made that rule? Manicure and pedicure is for everybody, if you want to keep your nails clean.



“If you have a problem about something somebody does, I think the best way is to speak your mind or suggest what you think could have been done. Rather than you abusing people on the internet and saying all kinds of things”, he stated.



He added that the numerous criticisms will not deter him from living his best life.



“For me, it doesn’t really bother me because I’ll always do what I want to do and what makes me comfortable”, he said.