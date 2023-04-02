Kwabena Kwabena reveals why he has decided to get a degree at age 44

Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena has revealed for the first time in a public interview that he is back in school to acquire more knowledge.

Speaking on Peace FM’s entertainment review show on Saturday, April 1, 2023, a texter put him on the spot when he revealed that the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker should be left to go because he had classes to attend later in the day.\



The revelation took many people in the studio by surprise because they were obviously not aware.



When asked if it was true, Kwabena Kwabena confirmed that it was true and added that he was a student at the University for Professional Studies pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Management.

Asked why he decided to go to school at this time, the ‘Tokro’ hitmaker mentioned that he felt it was time to get more theoretical knowledge after he has done a lot of practical things in the last decade as a musician.



Kwabena Kwabena added that he also has the plan to establish a label in the future and manage talents in the music space so he felt that enriching his knowledge was the right thing to do.



Kwabena Kwabena currently has a new album out titled ‘Fa Me Saa’.