Kwabena Kwabena supports the idea of marrying early in a celebrity's career

Kwabena Smile Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has reacted to a statement made by Comedian Warris on Zionfelix's podcast.

The comedian had said that it is better for celebrities to marry early in their careers rather than after they become famous because it becomes harder to find the right partner.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Kwabena Kwabena agreed with Warris, saying that his own experience has taught him that the comedian's statement is "100% positive."

The singer explained that his past relationships were with women who were fans of his music and that this played a role in how the relationships broke apart.

"If I think about the circumstances of how I met my exes, it tells me what Comedian Warris said is positive.

“They knew Kwabena Kwabena, they didn't know George. If they knew me before all these things, maybe their expectations and temperament could have been different," Kwabena Kwabena said.

The singer went on to say that his past relationships, while not always successful, were valuable experiences that taught him a lot.

He added that he is currently focusing on his music and not thinking too much about relationships.

