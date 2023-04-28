0
Kwabena Kwabena tackles inappropriate behaviours in church, among gospel ministers

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has cited the ‘inappropriate behaviour’ of some gospel musicians as reasons for abandoning church.

He said most of these gospel artistes have prioritized their financial gains over the reverence for God's house.

In a adomonline.com report, Kwabena Kwabena believes that money should not be the main focus when it comes to music, adding that the craft is more important.

Emphasizing that money should rather be seen as the byproduct of creativity, the highlife singer has claimed that some gospel ministers nowadays have started exploring and amassing worldly things.

"Recently, I saw something that gospel musicians have started doing, and it saddens me. It's very sad... Because I write gospel music and I know what gospel music is supposed to do, I became very sad that gospel musicians have actually started touring on worldly things," he observed.

Kwabena Kwabena also expressed displeasure at the rate at which congregants dress inappropriately to church these days.

"Even if you have dresses that tighten your ass, you don't wear them to church. You have places you can wear those dresses too, but when you are going to the house of God, there should be a purpose why you are going there, and please, we must all start to behave in a certain manner," he added.

He also questioned why some pastors have failed to question these inappropriate behaviors that according to him, are taking over the house of God.

