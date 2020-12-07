Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin gifts PRO brand new Civic Honda

Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has gifted a brand new Civic Honda to his Public Relations Officer, Okyeame Akwaada Nyame.

Akwaada Nyame has been one of the longest-serving members in the Wezzy Empire group and has been the backbone for the popular Ghanaian actor.



He has served with Lilwin for more than a decade and has been a major contributor to Lilwin success stories over the years.



In a social media post, Akwaada Nyame was grateful to Lilwin for the kind gesture and wished him more success in life.

Lilwin is expected to announce a new management team ahead of 2021 as he looks to excel in his illustrious acting and music career.



