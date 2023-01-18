Kwadwo Sheldon cautions netizens to stop criticising Alpha Hour participants

Ghanaian YouTube content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon

Popular Ghanaian YouTube content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, has sternly warned netizens to desist from judging members and participants of Ghana’s fast-rising online religious gathering, Alpha Hour.

The YouTube personality premised this on the wild criticisms of netizens as they shared a leaked photo of the money accumulated by the religious body during their end-of-year all-night service that took place on December 31, 2022, at the El Wak Sports Stadium. He posited further that members of the religious group know how they benefit from being part of the Christian online initiative.



Sheldon described the photo leak as an ‘insider job’, hence the need for a thorough check of the members responsible for the monetary affairs of the religious group.



“The leadership of the church must make the necessary inquiries concerning this matter; this is a calculated attempt to dent the image of the religious group’s activities and that of the pastor as well,” he mentioned.

The Ghanaian socialite addressed netizens on his YouTube Channel, Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, as he listed the possible expenses that would have to be catered for in hosting a programme at the El Wak sports stadium. “If you believe it’s an easy job and a means of making money, set one for yourself,” he stated humorously.



Kwadwo Sheldon has gained the admiration and respect of many ‘Alpharians’ all across Africa and beyond as he exhibited concern for the malicious comments of netizens all over social media.