Kwahu Easter celebrations suspended

Kwahu Easter festival is suspended due to COVID-19

The traditional Kwahu Easter festival has, for many years, been the most sought after one in Ghana. This year however the festivities have been put on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the festival, believers and tourists gather along the curvy mountain and the air reverberates with joy and gaiety, setting the mood for enjoyment.

During normal course, media houses and radio stations create awareness, adding to the fervour and several vendors mushroom along the Kwahu ridge. Revelers from far and near arrive at the venue to participate in the rendevouz. Paragliding is a major activity during the festive season there. Street carnivals are covered on T V and one can see the region bubbling with enthusiasm. Food bazaars thrive; inter-community football tournaments take place, cultural programmes and art exhibitions galore. Hiking through the evergreen forests along the hills is also a major activity.



The announcement to suspend this year’s Easter celebrations was made by the Kwahu traditional Council in a meeting held at the Abene palace. The chiefs led by the Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong, the Kwahuhene and President of the Kwahu Traditional Council along with the Ghana Tourism Authority have requested the citizens to strictly follow the directive. The unavoidable decision will affect businesses during this year’s event.

The paragliding sport became an integral part of the Kwahu festival from 2005 with experienced pilots appointed by the Ministry of Tourism guiding the participants during the three-day event at the Odweanoma Mountain at Kwahu Atibie. The festival is an occasion to settle family feuds, conduct weddings, start new projects, remember the dead and pacify the Gods.