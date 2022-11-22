0
Kwaisey Pee's new track 'Ayele' dominates airwaves

Kwaisey Pee Ayele Ayele will be released on Friday

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated hi-life artiste, Kwaisey Pee has treated his fans and Ghanaian music lovers to a new song that is already making waves and could dominate parties and shows in the Christmas season.

The song, titled Ayele which was released on Friday, November 18, 2022 has been tipped by pundits and music lovers to be the song of choice in the festive season.

Ayele is a mid-tempo song that captures Kwaisey Pee professing his undying love for his girlfriend and assuring her of unalloyed love.

The song produced by Kwaisey Pee himself and mastered by Ubeatz is one that will get listeners on their feet, jamming to the soothing voice of the legendary Kwaisey Pee on a mid-tempo beat.

The captivating song is believed to be a prelude to his much-anticipated concert, scheduled for December 26, 2022.

Dubbed, Kwaisey Pee and Friends, the concert is expected to draw some big artistes to the Gold Coast bar and Restaurant to celebrate good music and entertain Ghanaians.

