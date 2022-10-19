0
Kwaku Bonsam kneels, begs for the release of Agradaa

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has pleaded with Ghanaians and the police to have sympathy on former fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa.

Speaking on Kofi TV, the fetish priest begged Ghanaians and some public figures to forgive the controversial evangelist for her past misdeeds towards them.

“I am begging the government, and also Owusu Bempah. The Bible says when someone offends you, you have to forgive them. I know Owusu Bempah can pray spiritually and it will manifest physically against Agradaa.

“Our father Kwame Despite, I beg all of them. Whatever the woman has done to them, they should forgive her. Our father Kennedy Agyapong, whatever the woman has done to you. Please forgive her,” he pleaded.

According to the traditionalist, people should see Agradaa as a child who doesn’t give a second thought to the things she says.

“Please consider her as a child although she isn’t, please consider it that way. You are in this position because of some of the things you have been saying. I am kneeling, where it has gotten to, if I don't kneel, it will be hard. To all Ghanaians, Nana Kwaku Bonsam is asking you to forgive all that Agradaa has done and they should release her to come home,” he added.

Kwaku Bonsam’s apology comes after ‘Nana Agradaa’ was arrested on Sunday, October 9, following allegations of scamming by some members of her church and the public.

She has been dragged to court and granted a GH 50,000 bail condition.





