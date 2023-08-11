Kwaku DMC drops new project ‘Party In The Jungle’

'Party In The Jungle' is the collaborative effort between Kwaku DMC and his fellow Asakaa Boys

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

For those who eagerly follow the musical journey of Ghanaian drill artiste, Kwaku DMC, the wait is over! The rapper just released his much anticipated album ‘Party In The Jungle’.

As the spotlight continues to shine on Kwaku DMC, 'Party In The Jungle' serves as a testament to his growth as an artist and his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. The project not only showcases his versatile talent but also cements his status as that trapper in the contemporary music scene in Ghana.



'Party In The Jungle' is the collaborative effort that Kwaku DMC has embarked upon with his fellow members of the 'Asakaa Boys' brotherhood. The album features notable acts such as Skyface SDW, O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, and Beeztrap KOTM, each bringing their unique flair and energy to the tracks.

'Party In The Jungle' is now available on all major digital music platforms.