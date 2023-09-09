Kwaku Manu advises Lilwin over decision to contest in parliamentary election

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has been making headlines recently with his decision to venture into politics and run for a parliamentary seat.

While Lilwin’s fans are excited about the prospect of seeing their favorite entertainer in politics, there have been mixed reactions to his decision.



The likes of Ola Michael and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo have cautioned Lilwin against such a venture and advised him to stay clear of politics because it is a serious venture.



One person who has, however, offered some valuable advice to Lilwin is his colleague and fellow actor Kwaku Manu.



In a recent interview granted to One Ghana TV, Kwaku Manu shared his thoughts on Lilwin’s decision to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



He began by acknowledging Lilwin’s popularity and the potential he has to make a significant impact in the political arena. However, Kwaku Manu emphasized the importance of proper preparation and understanding the intricacies of politics before diving headfirst into it.



“Politics is a different ball game altogether,” Kwaku Manu stated. “It’s not just about being popular or having a large fan base. It’s about understanding the needs of your constituents, the legislative process, and how to effectively represent your people.”

Kwaku Manu went on to advise Lilwin to seek guidance and mentorship from experienced politicians who can provide valuable insights and knowledge about the political landscape in Ghana. He stressed the importance of learning from those who have walked the political path successfully.



“It’s crucial for Lilwin to learn from those who have been in politics for years. They can help him navigate the complexities of the political world and avoid common pitfalls that newcomers often encounter,” he explained.



Furthermore, Kwaku Manu urged Lilwin to prioritize the interests and needs of his potential constituents above personal ambition. He emphasized the importance of being accessible and accountable to the people he would represent if elected.



“Your constituents should always come first, It’s essential to listen to their concerns, engage with them, and work towards improving their lives,” Kwaku Manu emphasized.



Watch the interview below:



