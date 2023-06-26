0
Kwaku Manu demands $1 billion before campaigning for any political party

Kwaku Manu78 Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has declared that he would only consider supporting a political party if they were willing to pay him a staggering $1 billion.

In a GhanaWeekend.com report, the actor stated that he wasn’t mentioning that mouth-watering amount in order to boast.

"I'm not trying to boast, but no amount of money can sway me into campaigning for any political party, be it the NPP or the NDC.

“Unless they are willing to offer me a sum exceeding $1 billion, which, let's face it, I know they wouldn't," he said.

The actor emphasized the importance of celebrities keeping their political affiliations private, advocating for a separation between their personal beliefs and their public image.

"While I exercise my voting rights every four years, I strongly believe that as a celebrity, it is wise not to disclose the political party one supports," Manu expressed, highlighting his desire to maintain neutrality in the political arena.

ADA/OGB

