Kwaku Manu details why he is still relevant despite movie industry plunge

Over the past few years, not much has been heard of some Ghanaian actors and movie producers due to what they term 'low patronage' or the fact that the industry has taken a nosedive.

However, some Ghanaian actors have remained resilient and are still making strides in the industry.



Kwaku Manu touts himself as one of the few resilient and relevant actors left.



Speaking with Zionfelix Kwaku Manu said prayers, determination, and hard work are his main drive.



He strongly believes that being a star and sustaining that status requires strict divine intervention.



The host of the Aggressive Interview show on YouTube said, "I believe that everyone has a particular star that sets him apart from others; for this reason, I always go on my knees to pray for uniqueness and longevity."

Aside from the prayers, Kwaku Manu stated that his ability to confront people when issues come up, no matter their status in the industry, has also helped him settle scores and not keep unnecessary malice.



Watch him speak below…







