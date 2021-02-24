Kwaku Manu shares how he convinced Vanessa to reunite with Funny Face

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has confirmed the role he played towards the reunion between Funny Face, Vanessa and his children.
He disclosed the conversation he had with Vanessa, the mother of Funny Face’s children and her family during an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut Show’.
According to him, Vanessa and her mother detailed their side of issues before they concluded.
The popular actor indicated that it wasn’t easy but something positive came out after their meeting.
Sharing Vanessa’s pain, he said it is not easy to raise three (3) children at a time looking at the current circumstances.
Kwaku Manu pointed out that it wasn’t his strength or wisdom to make this happen but maybe God used him as a tool for peace to prevail.
He also spoke about his communication with Funny Face’s lawyer before they met him.
Watch the full interview below.
