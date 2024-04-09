Kwaku Manu should stop bragging, LilWin came into Kumawood before him - Jackson K. Bentum

Movie director, Jackson K. Bentum

Source: Yeboah Gilbert

In 2021, comic actor Kwaku Manu, during an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, confidently stated that he discovered Lilwin and introduced him to Kumawood.

Kwaku Manu mentioned that he was impressed by LilWin after their initial meeting, and he resolved to assist him in achieving his dream of becoming a movie star.



However, Kwaku Manu expressed disappointment with LilWin for concealing the truth from the public.



In a surprising development, renowned producer and movie director Jackson K. Bentum has challenged the assertions made by Kwaku Manu.

Jackson K. Bentum, speaking in an interview with Ruthy on SeanCity TV, rebuffed Kwaku Manu's claims, stating that LilWin was already part of the industry before Kwaku Manu.



He advised Kwaku Manu to refrain from making false claims regarding his contribution to LilWin's success in the movie industry.