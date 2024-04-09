Kwaku Manu should stop bragging, Lilwin came into Kumawood before him - Jackson K Bentum

Movie director, Jackson K. Bentum

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

In 2021, comic actor Kwaku Manu, in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, boldly said that he discovered Lilwin and introduced him to Kumawood.

Kwaku Manu said he admired Lilwin after his first encounter with him, adding that he decided to help him achieve his dream of becoming a movie star.



Kwaku Manu, however, expressed disappointment in Lilwin for hiding the truth from the public.



But in a new twist, celebrated producer and movie director Jackson K. Bentum has refuted the claims made by Kwaku Manu.

Jackson K. Bentum, in an interview with Ruthy on SeanCity TV, said Kwaku Manu should stop bragging because Lilwin was in the industry before him.



He advised Kwaku Manu to stop making false claims that he contributed to Lilwin's success in the movie industry.