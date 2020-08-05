Entertainment

Kwame Dzokoto finally ties the knot in a private ceremony

The newly wedded couple

Ghanaian actor, comedian and politician, Seth Kwame Dzokoto has tied the knot with his girlfriend.

A report gathered by Zionfelix.net indicated the colourful marriage ceremony was held on August 4, 2020.



The private ceremony was held at an undisclosed location with few friends and family members in attendance.



Kwame Dzokoto became popular as the host of the Edziban show on TV3, which explores Ghanaian food joints and cuisines.

His dream to be a parliamentarian for the residence of Tarkwa Nsuem constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general elections didn’t see the light of the day as he was defeated.



But as life goes on, he tied the knot with his lover today to begin another journey of life. Congratulations to him.

