Kwame Yeboah admitted into the Grammy's Recording Academy

Kwame Yeboah

Ghanaian musician Kwame Yeboah has joined the Recording Academy.

He announced the news on social media, Monday, July 3, 2023.



"I am honoured to be a member of this year's @recordingacademy," he informed his 45,000 Facebook fans.



"I’ll be joining an amazing team of professional musicians, artists and creators to serve and to celebrate music in all its creative form," he added.



The star record producer concluded with: "Thank you for your support and looking forward to contributing with this new opportunity."



Bolgatanga Bicycle is Yeboah's latest song and features Stevo Atambire.

The leader of the Ohia Be Ye Ya (OBY) band, the multi-instrumentalist and Highlife legend has worked with music giants such as Yusuf Islam (Kat Stevens), Craig David, Shaggy, Kojo Antwi and others.



The Recording Academy offers three types of membership:



1. Voting Membership.



For performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and other creators currently working in the recording industry. Voting Members determine GRAMMY® winners each year.



2. Professional Membership.

For music business people whose full-time, primary business activity directly supports music creators such as music executives (e.g., labels and label distributors, publishers, promoters, performing rights organizations), creator representatives (e.g., agents, managers, lawyers, publicists), industry writers (e.g., authors, journalists), and music educators (e.g., college/university educators, music/trade school educators).



3. GRAMMY U.



For students currently enrolled full-time in a college, university or trade school with a desire to work in the recording industry upon graduation.