Kwame Yeboah headlines at London's legendary Ronnie Scott's Jan 19

Yeboah made the announcement on Facebook, Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Ghana's iconic musician Kwame Yeboah has announced he is performing at one of the oldest jazz club's in the entire world, London's Ronnie Scott's this month.

"Very pleased to announce my first ever headline show at London's premier jazz venue @officialronnies," he shared.



Indicating the performance will take place on Thursday, January 19, he revealed also that he "will be playing with my full 9 piece band made up of some of the best musicians in London."

Opened in 1959, Ronnie Scott's jazz club is a pioneering venue and has hosted a plethora of legendary and popular names within the American music tradition which inspired Ghana's iconic Highlife.



A venerated multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter, Kwame Yeboah, has worked with superstars like Stevie Wonder, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), Alexander O'Neal, Craig David, Daniel Bedingfield and Kojo Antwi, to name a few.



On Friday, November 11, 2022, the founder and leader of the Ohia Beye Ya (OBY) band released his latest music offering: 'Bolgatanga Bicycle' featuring Stevo Atambire.