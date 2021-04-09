Kwame Yesu’s much anticipated single Anadwo out now

Source: Kwame Yesu

ReBo Tribe’s very own Kwame Yesu has teamed up with Black Sherif & Kimilist for another hip-hop/drill song titled Anadwo.

The new song is an inspirational bop that starts with witty but clever bars from Kwame Yesu motivating the youth to work hard.



Black Sheriff delivered a catchy hook with melodic raps that attracts listeners.



Anadwo follows Kwame Yesu’s previous effort, “BAM” a viral single. He labels his new song as the game-changer in the GH hip-hop scene. He explains: ‘’I am super hyped for this new bop and I know the world will love it’’.



ANADWO comes with great beat production by Ghanaian born, Germany based producer Ghanaian Stallion, mixed and mastered by Webbie.

Expect more bangers to come, Kwame Yesu said.



Watch the video below:



