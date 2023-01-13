0
Kwame Yogot releases first song after parting company with record label

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Yogot has sent his fans a new year message with a fresh track titled ‘I’m feeling Ok’.

The mid-tempo song which was released in the early hours of Friday, January 13, 2022, is a motivational song.

Kwame Yogot in the song tries to inspire confidence in his fans and urges them to remain determined regardless of the challenges.

Yogot shares the message of content, prayer, and gratitude in his new songs as he highlights the strides he has made in his music career.

In the song produced by Abochi, Yogot also highlights the importance of honesty and encourages his fans to take time off and have some fun after laboring hard.

‘I’m feeling Ok’ is Yogot’s first track after parting company with his record label, Sky Entertainment.

Perhaps the unsaid message in the song is an assurance from Yogot to his fans that he is ‘feeling Ok’ after leaving the label.

