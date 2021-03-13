Kwamz dazzles on new music video for his record ‘Wake Up’

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

London-based Ghanaian sensation, Kwamz has premiered a dazzling music video for his hit single ‘Wake Up’.

‘Wake Up’ was produced by Narchos and is themed on encouragement to stand up for one’s beliefs.



According to Kwamz, the message of the song will give his fans confidence in their voice because he believes that when they are confident in their own selves, they can achieve anything they wish.



The breathtaking music video, directed by Lutch Media, is a wonderful work of urban artistry.

Prevalent in the video is the impressive use of lighting hues and choreographed dance moves that have become a signature of Kwamz.



Check out the video here:





