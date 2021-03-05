Kwamz out with another wavy record ‘Wake Up’

Singer Kwamz

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Versatile London-based Ghanaian superstar and one half of the remarkable duo, Kwamz & Flava, has partnered with Afrisounds to bring fans a much-needed inspirational record titled ‘Wake Up’ which is Kwamz’ first solo single of 2021.

‘Wake Up’ was produced by Narchos and encourages his fans to stand up to their beliefs without losing the joy in music. According to Kwamz, the overarching objective of the record is to leave a message to his fans if they find confidence in their voice, they will find confidence in their own selves, they can also put their confidence in him.



With a world-class synergy of instruments including the electric piano, watery rhodes and more to create the perfect sonic experience; ‘Wake Up’ is poised to be an urban anthem for some time to come and in celebration of not only Ghana Independence Day but free will.



Together with its release, Kwamz has collaborated with dancer, model and choreographer, Roseylucci for a #WakeUpChallenge with accumulating videos across Tik Tok, Triller and Instagram. Be sure to join and show your crazy dance moves.

‘Wake Up’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://afrisounds.lnk.to/KwamzWakeUp





