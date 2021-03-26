Kwan Pa releases new single 'Tafo Station'

Dynamic indigenous Ghanaian music band, Kwan Pa, has this week announced the release of their latest single and music video titled “Tafo Station” on Friday 26th March 2021.

The song tells the intriguing story about the ordeal Ghanaian drivers and passengers go through during their everyday lives on the public buses, popularly called Trotro.



The song “Tafo Station” is a blend of traditional and modern palm wine music. The music video which is produced and directed by Wahala Entertainment depicts the daily lifestyle of public transportation in Ghana with a comedic and realistic view.



Kwan Pa band has been on the rise in the Ghana highlife music industry and has won the best traditional band for the categories of Highlife Artiste of the Year, Traditional Palm Wine Music, and Traditional Music Group of the Year.



After the success of their well-renowned EP “Bronya Christmas”, the multiple award-winning band is now working on more personalized stories about life through palm wine music. Kwan Pa is mostly known for interactive live performances. You need to be at Zen Garden in Accra every Tuesday night to understand what the buzz is all about.

Kwan Pa is a fully registered, thriving, and very energetic indigenous band in Ghana that performs and promotes indigenous music of Africa in various forms. Kwan Pa believes in the assertion that Africa has a very rich musical culture which is worth flaunting to the world.



To know more about Kwan Pa and their activities, you can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube on KwanPaGH or visit their website on www.KwanPaGH.com.



