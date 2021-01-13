Kwasi Aboagye, Arnold tear into Lydia Forson for berating a man who sent for her number

Actress Lydia Forson

Host of Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Kwasi Aboagye and a regular panelist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo were puzzled, to say the least, last weekend over some comments Lydia Forson made about an unidentified man who supposedly sent for her number.

The actress, in a short video clip which had been in circulation and courted attention, paraded adjectives in her bid to express discontentment and pontificated that she will never honour an invitation from a man who for whatever reason decides to send for her rather than approaching personally.



She posited that a man who has an interest in a lady should be respectful enough to walk towards her and make his intentions known for consideration.



She said: "Even when I was in JSS, when a guy calls me, I’ll still not go to him because if you want to talk to someone, you walk to the person. That’s what respectful people do; that’s what decent people do, that’s what people with courtesy do. Don’t ever sit in your car and send someone to come for my number. Who do you think you are?”



For Kwasi Aboagye, Lydia Forson’s remark was purposely to engineer controversy and attention. He simply could not fathom why the actress would make a mountain out of a molehill.



“How many people have done that to have triggered her decision to do makeup, apply lipstick and record a video?” he asked. “I’m sure if indeed this happened to her, she addressed the issue there and then so why the video? Is it that she wants us to know she is Lydia Forson and is not cheap? Lydia, what is your problem? I don’t really get it. Or you need attention? I think you need attention otherwise you’ll not do this video.”

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo disagreed with the suggestion that she is seeking attention on the basis that she is known to be very outspoken and opinionated. That however did not extricate her from a further poke.



“Essentially, what is she trying to say?” Asamoah-Baidoo wondered as he garnered more arsenals. “At the end of the day, what is the end result? Everyone and their personality. Some people lack confidence. Perhaps your status makes it difficult for the person to approach you. There is some sort of timidity and they’d want to go through someone but at the end of the day, what are we looking for? We’re looking at establishing an acquaintance, then to friendship and possibly to a relationship… So, it is the end results that matter.



“She spoke about respect, courtesy, class, decency… How is this disrespectful? How is this indecent? How do you record a video over this? You refused to honour people’s invitation in JSS and so what? What is this? Maybe she feels she wants to be approached; fair enough. But don’t make it seem as if it is disrespectful, it doesn’t show decency… Don’t come and disturb us. Do you know the number of people who went through this process and have subsequently been married for years?”



Watch what ensued below. The discussion about Lydia Forson starts from the 17th minute.



