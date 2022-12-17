Kwaw Kese accepts to take GH₵13,000 from GHAMRO following his outburst

Rapper Kwaw Kese

The CEO of Madtime Entertainment, Kwaw Kese has reacted to suggestions that the Ghana Music Rights Organization, GHAMRO, has an amount of GH₵13,000 in their Black Box for him.

The revelation was made by the interim Chairman Of GHAMRO, Rex Omar, when he spoke to Ghanaian entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie after Kwaw Kese took to social media to complain about the failure of the organization to pay him any royalties all these years.



In a tweet to react to the efforts Kwame Dadzie put in to get some clarification on the whole issue from the right quarters, Kwaw Kese showed his appreciation to the former Citi TV/FM presenter.



He went on to reveal that he was going to see GHAMRO and take his money even though he felt that the amount being quoted was too small because he has not been paid any royalties as a musician for over twenty years.



This is certainly an end to the whole drama on social media but I am guessing one will be wondering why GHAMRO has not paid this amount of money to the ‘Dondo’ hitmaker all this while even though it is his money.

Well, according to the interim chairman, Rex Omar, they were holding on to the money because Kwaw Kese had not updated his details with the organization after the old COSGA was spilt into three CMOs by law, birthing GHAMRO for musicians.



Check out the posts below:





20 years of doing music in Ghana and never got paid any royalties.



You rather have to pay Djs to play your music, pay tv to show your videos , bloggers to blog your content and press media to give you press.



How can you survive this industry by financing all these by urself ? — King Kese (@kwawkese) December 15, 2022