Kwaw Kese decries extravagant spending on national cathedral

Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese has decried the phenomena of rampant churches and drinking bars compared to business, educational and health centres.

The award-winning rapper also expressed astonishment at the budget for President Akufo-Addo's National Cathedral project.



Guesting on Accra 100.5 FM's 'Ayekoo Ayekoo' today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, he was asked to choose a figure he deems as the best to lead Ghana beyond the two leading political parties of Ghana; New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"I'll choose myself to be President of Ghana," he answered.



"Easily," he responded when asked if he was competent for the herculean task.



The form of governance "we're practising right now is a foreign and impractical idea," he asserted.

"We need somebody who thinks about Ghana. Somebody who wants to see Ghana prosper. Somebody who wants to see more schools than churches. Somebody who wants to see more hospitals than churches.



"Somebody who wants to see more companies built than more bars and drinking spots," he indicated.



On how rampant churches are, he cited: "As I speak to you, you can go to some schools and notice how the entire facility is divided into different churches per classroom."



He wants all churches centralised.



"We're worshipping one God," he stressed and asked why various denominations of the Christian faith cannot worship together. "Why should we have different churches?"

The 'The World' hitmaker argued: "We are worshipping one God and if you claim you're worshipping one God then that one God should not discriminate between the various denominations because we're all worshipping one God."



He made the claim that in the Islamic faith, Muslims all over the world, "no matter where they are, can go into any Mosque and pray."



"Why can't the Christians do the same?" he asked.



"There are thousands of churches," he said and estimated: "We have more churches than schools in Ghana. We have more churches than hospitals. Meanwhile, people are dying and you can go see the situation at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - some people are sleeping by the gutters."



"Ghana is a so called Christian country and we are spending over US$400 million to build a Cathedral," he worried.

Were he the president, he said: "I'd close a lot of churches."



"Let's use the money for building churches to build factories," he emphasised.



The Madtime Entertainment founder and chief executive officer (CEO) believes this will control the exodus of citizens leaving for greener pastures outside the African continent.



"Imagine Ghana had a lot of factories built, no Ghanaian will leave the country to go and hustle abroad," he asserted.



He questioned how a nation of Christians has so many "drinking bars and prostitution is widespread."

The Swedru-native, an influential entertainment figure, is of the view Ghana needs a total overhauling.